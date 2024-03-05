Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$95.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$98.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,074 shares of company stock valued at $37,656,884. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

