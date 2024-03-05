Canadian Western Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

