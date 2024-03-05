Canadian Western Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.