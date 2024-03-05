Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$28.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.86. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

