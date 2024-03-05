Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.91 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.05%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

