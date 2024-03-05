Canadian Western Bank’s (CWB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB stock opened at C$28.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.86. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

