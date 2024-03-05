Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

