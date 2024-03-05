Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 400.10% from the company’s current price.
CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
