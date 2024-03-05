Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 23,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

CARR opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

