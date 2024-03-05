Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Carter’s by 78.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.2 %

CRI stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $87.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

