Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Catalent worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Catalent by 118.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Catalent by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after buying an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 428,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

