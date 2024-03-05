Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

CPRX opened at $16.69 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,800. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,846 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

