Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.13.

CELH stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

