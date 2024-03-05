Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $73.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.13.

Celsius Stock Up 9.5 %

Celsius stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 131,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Celsius by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

