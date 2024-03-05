CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.74. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.87.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.