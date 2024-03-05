Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$394.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

