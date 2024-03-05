Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.46

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.46 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 13,681 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.78 million, a PE ratio of 7,100.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

