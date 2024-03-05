CIBC Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $1.70

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $2.00 to $1.70 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEV. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.84.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LEV opened at $1.38 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.