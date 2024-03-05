Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

