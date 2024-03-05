Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

