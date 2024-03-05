Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Circa Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Circa Enterprises
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.