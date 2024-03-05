Citizens Bancshares Co. (CZBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
About Citizens Bancshares
