Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

