Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

