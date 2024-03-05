CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.72.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $16.47 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

