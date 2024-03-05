CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

