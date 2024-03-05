Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.05 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

