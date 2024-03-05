Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Announces GBX 2.70 Dividend

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Performance
LON:CFX opened at GBX 747 ($9.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 722.49. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.46 million, a PE ratio of 843.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.
