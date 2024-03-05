Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Announces GBX 2.70 Dividend

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON:CFX opened at GBX 747 ($9.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 722.49. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.46 million, a PE ratio of 843.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

