Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.2 %

COLB opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 147,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 243,841 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $667,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

