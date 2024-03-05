Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after buying an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after buying an additional 444,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after buying an additional 276,132 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

