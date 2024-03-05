Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $320.25 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,814 shares of company stock worth $12,216,585. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

