Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $320.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,814 shares of company stock worth $12,216,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 182,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 605.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

