Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

CVGI opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 651.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 96,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.