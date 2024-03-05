CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Trading Down 10.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 242,390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 124,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.