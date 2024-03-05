Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CYH opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

