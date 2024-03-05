Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Commvault Systems worth $42,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 343.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 46.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,262.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.