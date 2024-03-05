Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.2 %

SBS stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

