Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) PT Raised to $23.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.
Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.
Insider Activity at Compass Diversified
In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $154,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $154,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,632.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and sold 26,779 shares worth $636,125. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Diversified
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.