Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) PT Raised to $23.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $154,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $154,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,632.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and sold 26,779 shares worth $636,125. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

