Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

