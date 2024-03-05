Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 100.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 410.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 205.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

