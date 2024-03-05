Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Conifer has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

