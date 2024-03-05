Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of CNTB opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

