Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,736 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,178,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,286 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 172,007 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 241.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

