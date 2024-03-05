Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 26,149 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 180.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

About Luxfer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -649.92%.

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.