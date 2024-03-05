Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,867 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.