Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 33,182 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Green Dot worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.12 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Green Dot

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.