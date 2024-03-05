Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

