Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

HUBB stock opened at $387.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $392.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

