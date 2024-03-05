Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,795 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

