Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,064 shares of company stock worth $6,144,959. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALPN stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
