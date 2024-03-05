Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Riskified worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 485,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

RSKD stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.29. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

